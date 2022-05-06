The results of the local elections would seem to confirm that Johnson is not trusted and is, therefore, an electoral liability whilst Labour under Starmer is not seen by many as an assured alternative.

Given a change of Tory leadership from the venal Johnson to a more rational and measured politician, the party may yet secure a majority in the next General Election despite twelve years of ill-directed chaos and confusion that has left the nation more divided than before it came to office.

Graham Powell