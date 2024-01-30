So this is what occupies the Conservative Party now? Plotting and scheming to manoeuvre the next “chosen one” into the top job, so that person can have a go at gaslighting the electorate?

The country is in such a mess with crises on various fronts – education, the NHS and the economy, to name but a few. What we need is a real government, because we haven’t got one at the moment. We have a party torn apart by factions and infighting. A party who, for the past few years, have assumed that they will be in power for many more years, and have completely forgotten why they are in parliament at all.

And now we’re into an election year, so the government is totally focused on trying to win another term in office. We have a prime minister who promised us honesty and integrity, but gave us the exact opposite. And the newest candidate for the top job, Kemi Badenoch, has already gaslighted everyone by issuing a stern telling-off to her colleagues turning against Rishi Sunak – only to be exposed as one of those plotting to remove him.