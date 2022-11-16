Have you ever noticed the large numbers of unaccompanied, flag-waving children in the crowd during a visit by a member of the Windsor family?

How and why does this happen? I suggest, to swell the crowd numbers, give photo opportunities so King Charles III and others can present a smiley, child-friendly side to their character. This helps balance some of the negatives we’ve seen recently – hopefully the children haven’t brought any leaky pens along!

A few years ago, I was working at a local primary school, when the headteacher received a request from a Windsor aide to bring group of children to the official opening of a recently restored historical house – to be opened by none other than Prince Andrew (this was pre-Epstein scandal). Flags would be provided.