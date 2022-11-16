Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Please don’t use children to boost crowds for the royals

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 16 November 2022 13:01
Comments
<p>People who support the monarchy can turn out to cheer and wave – that is their choice</p>

People who support the monarchy can turn out to cheer and wave – that is their choice

(Getty)

Have you ever noticed the large numbers of unaccompanied, flag-waving children in the crowd during a visit by a member of the Windsor family?

How and why does this happen? I suggest, to swell the crowd numbers, give photo opportunities so King Charles III and others can present a smiley, child-friendly side to their character. This helps balance some of the negatives we’ve seen recently – hopefully the children haven’t brought any leaky pens along!

A few years ago, I was working at a local primary school, when the headteacher received a request from a Windsor aide to bring group of children to the official opening of a recently restored historical house – to be opened by none other than Prince Andrew (this was pre-Epstein scandal). Flags would be provided.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in