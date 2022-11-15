Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’

Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs, according to a report from the New York Times.

Up to 10,000 staff will be cut from the company’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources as early as this week.

While yet to be confirmed, the layoffs will account for approximately three per cent of Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The news comes as founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday (14 November) that he plans to give away the majority of his $124bn fortune during his lifetime.

