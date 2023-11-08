Jump to content

‘Tough on crime’ Tories? What a joke!

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 08 November 2023 17:23
<p>The majority of criminals got away with their crimes and leaving their victims let down</p>

The majority of criminals got away with their crimes and leaving their victims let down

(PA)

I see that Rishi Sunak is claiming he will come down harder on murderers and rapists, despite the practical difficulties highlighted in The Independent’s recent leader.

But yet again the hurricane (I believe the word is appropriate here) of fraud has been ignored. The Home Office’s own statistics show that the number of recorded fraud cases has increased over the past year. Though as the national crime agency notes, the number is likely to be higher as the majority of cases go unreported.

Disturbingly, only 2 per cent of reported cases were referred for investigation. Meaning 98 per cent were ignored!

