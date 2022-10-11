Jump to content

Kwasi Kwarteng and Boris Johnson share one obvious trait

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:15
The reliance on a series of U-turns, that were so much a part of the Johnson administration, will be both inevitable and terminally damaging to his political reputation

We are told that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has a brilliant intellect and has been held up throughout his life as among the most intelligent of his peers. Similarly, the previous prime minister was often described as “highly intelligent” by those who were blinded by his ready wit and classical education.

As well as sharing similar educational backgrounds, they also have one other trait in common. The inability to think ahead, plan carefully and gauge the consequences of their actions seems to sit alongside their much vaunted intelligence.

In the case of Kwarteng, the failure to calculate the impact of his ideologically driven tax cuts on public services that have been savaged already by a succession of Tory government blunders – austerity measures, exit from the EU and mismanagement of the pandemic – is staggering in its economic and political naivety.

