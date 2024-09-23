A Labour government should be above accepting gifts

So Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner have announced they will no longer accept clothing as gifts (“After the Labour ‘freebie’ scandal, Starmer is running out of time to get his government back on track”, Sunday 22 September).

Words are important here. Remember when Labour said, very precisely, that they would not target “working” people? Perhaps predictably, they targeted pensioners instead.

Gifts can take many forms, beyond “clothing”. They can be transportation, events or hospitality, to name just a few. All have the potential to require a subtle quid pro quo.

Surely the simple commitment from government should be to not accept gifts. Full stop.

Arthur Streatfield

Address supplied

Starmer’s spare ‘Change’

What changes should Keir Starmer enact to achieve the “Big Picture” he has promised for our future? (“Keir Starmer had a plan to win the election, but no plan for government”, Saturday 21 September)

A start could be a Companies Act for the 21st century, reformed finance, and a commitment to a reinvented public sphere that creates public value.

In addition, the PM might consider a possible political reform agenda including the establishment of anti-corruption and constitutional courts, an elected second chamber, and proportional representation.

If the political heather needs to be set on fire, which it certainly does, these would be a good start.

Andrew McLuskey

Ashford

Homeworking made my company a cut above the rest

I enjoyed reading Chris Blackhurst’s analysis about how office work is changing (“The working-from-home wars rage on – but there is a point we are all missing”, Saturday 21 September). However, I believe the article presents a false dichotomy between those who go in five days a week, and those who follow a split, hybrid model.

What about fully remote work? I founded my companies, online booking systems for barbershops and beauty salons, from my bedroom. Without venture capital, I embraced remote working even before the pandemic. This allowed me to hire the best talent from around the UK and the wider world.

Today, we have a high-performing, fully remote team of 30, outpacing competitors with 10 times the headcount.

There are clear competitive advantages for businesses. By removing the proximity requirement, you vastly increase the talent pool, making it easier to find and hire exceptional individuals. Requiring office presence forces employers into bidding wars for local talent, driving up salaries and further exacerbating the UK housing crisis, only for much of that money to be funnelled into exorbitant rent.

Ultimately, customers care about solutions, not office presence. Traditional managers like Jacob Rees-Mogg rely on the comfort of presenteeism – seeing “bums on seats” – as a proxy for productivity. But if we measure results and focus on achieving business objectives, why should it matter if a colleague gets a haircut at 11am on a Wednesday?

Will Bell

Berlin

Shopping local is thinking big

The importance of shopping locally cannot be overstated, particularly in today’s economic climate. Supporting small, family-run businesses is essential for fostering a vibrant community and ensuring our local economy thrives (“The Independent Climate 100 List 2024”, Sunday 22 September).

When we choose locally-sourced goods from our farmers, crofters and fishermen, we are investing directly in our community. These businesses provide fresh, high-quality products and help maintain our unique local culture and traditions. Moreover, the money spent in local shops circulates within the community, supporting jobs and creating a sense of shared responsibility.

Shopping locally also has significant environmental benefits. By reducing the distance goods travel, we minimise the carbon footprint associated with transportation, contributing to a more sustainable future.

As we face numerous challenges, including rising costs and the impact of external market forces, it is crucial that we prioritise our local economy. By recognising the importance of shopping locally, we can collectively strengthen our community and ensure a brighter future for all.

Let us remember that supporting local businesses is not just a choice; it is an investment in our community.

Alastair Redman

Port Charlotte