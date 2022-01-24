Letters

The hard left of the Labour Party is only helping the Tories hold onto power

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 24 January 2022 13:48
Harriet Williamson questions how useful it is for Keir Starmer to have welcomed Christian Wakeford into his party and asks, “what’s the point of a Labour Party indistinguishable from the Tories?” (Editor’s Letter, 23 January). The point is that unless the hard left stops trying to run the Labour Party, we never can dream of a socialist government. It is the result of antagonism with the left of the Labour Party that has contributed to this country suffering from Tory governments for most of my life. The only fairly recent change was when the electorate was offered a centre way, with New Labour.

If we believe in democracy, we all deserve a Labour Party we can vote for, that we can trust, and that can work to deliver the best possible life for ordinary voters. The hard left purist attitude to politics constantly denies that to the people they profess to represent, by appearing unelectable. The Labour Party must accept the centre ground.

Jan Hitchcock

