While I remain hugely sceptical that many Conservatives have any real interest in taking part in another term of office in the light of the basket case our economy has become, it’s clear that Labour’s enthusiasm is also being tempered by this reality.

Keir Starmer clearly doesn’t want to be tarred with potential accusations that his party merely “promised long and delivered short”, but it’s embarrassingly obvious his policies and trajectory for growth will require funds that simply aren’t going to be there.

Starmer’s social conscience could well prove to be Labour’s achilles heel. He knows that he has only one option if the UK wants to drag itself out of the mire, and that’s to speak up and reveal that he’ll have to retain the current tax burden for most and increase it for some. But how does he “level” with the British people and tell them the painful truth without triggering a tectonic shift in support towards the Tories?