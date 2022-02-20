Having read John Rentoul’s article on electoral reform, I can’t help but notice that he upholds a series of positions incompatible with deeper analysis.

Given how Labour and Liberal cooperation dates as far back as the Herbert Gladstone and Ramsay Macdonald pact of 1903 (or even further if one includes the Lib-Lab MPs of late Victorian Britain), and has continued throughout the 20th century (including in devolved governments in Scotland and Wales), it is strange the Mr Rentoul selects 2010 as year zero, and seems to ignore the historical context of his chosen time period.

In 2010, Gordon Brown was an unpopular incumbent PM who was leading a party that had been in power for over a decade and was dogged by scandals and the shadow of the Iraq War. A Liberal Democrat Party that spent many years making itself an opponent of New Labour in the eyes of the public could hardly be seen supporting a government it spent years criticising. Mr Rentoul also ignores the deep-seated antipathy many Labour grandees had for the Liberal Democrats (in part owing from the SDP split in the early 1980s) as seen with opposition to a Lib-Lab government from the likes of David Blunkett and John Reid.