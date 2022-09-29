The current Labour leadership claims to be a centrist social democratic party. Their actions belie this claim. The display of fanatical flag-waving nationalism at the party conference and the continued determination to ensure that the UK remains outside the European Union indicates that Labour remains an insular national socialist party.

Social Democrats in Europe have endeavoured to create European unity. This endeavour has been replicated across the world. The creation of a United Europe was achieved through the efforts of leaders who embraced social democracy and a unity of peoples and nations. Nationalism has NO place in social democracy. Social democracy and international unity and cooperation should be the foundation stone of the Labour Party. Brexit has done enormous damage to the UK and has damaged an heroic endeavour to create unity and cooperation in Europe.

The act of leaving the single market and customs union of the most successful trading bloc in the world was economic madness. We need leadership that has the courage to go back and take our place as a leading nation within a united Europe. Do we have leaders with the courage to do this? Or are we now recognising what the Labour Party has become?