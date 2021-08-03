Shakespeare learned Latin and so should state school kids
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I agree with Jordan Tyldesley that state school children should study Latin.
For the past eight eight years, I have been home educating my two children all the way to university entrance. We followed Latin for a year with the Cambridge Latin course. Whilst entertaining it contained very little academic teaching.
I was then persuaded by the author of Gwynne’s Latin to adopt the traditional method of learning grammar off by heart and using late Victorian-era textbooks for translation practice. The benefit was obvious as the children rapidly gained linguistic confidence and the traditional study skills helped with all their other subjects.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies