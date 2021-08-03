I agree with Jordan Tyldesley that state school children should study Latin.

For the past eight eight years, I have been home educating my two children all the way to university entrance. We followed Latin for a year with the Cambridge Latin course. Whilst entertaining it contained very little academic teaching.

I was then persuaded by the author of Gwynne’s Latin to adopt the traditional method of learning grammar off by heart and using late Victorian-era textbooks for translation practice. The benefit was obvious as the children rapidly gained linguistic confidence and the traditional study skills helped with all their other subjects.