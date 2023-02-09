The new deputy Conservative chair, “30p Lee” Anderson is already trying to reach out to those who look back on this country’s darker days through rose-tinted glasses.

Amazon warehouses and foodbanks have already created modern versions of workhouses and soup kitchens, but now the reinstatement of the death penalty is being touted once more to appeal to the bring-back-the-birch brigade.

As Ian Hislop witheringly informed Priti Patel when she floated the idea on Question Time back in 2011, one of the main reasons that the execution of citizens by the state was abolished in this country was because people were – and still are, even to this day – sometimes wrongfully convicted. Releasing and compensating people who have been wrongfully incarcerated isn’t ideal, but it’s a sight more effective than digging them up, brushing them off and trying to send them on their way.