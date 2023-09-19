Today’s article by Oliver Keens about being a non-reader strikes a powerful chord with me. My parents grew up in very difficult circumstances. My father remained illiterate all his life, my mother little more, though her life circumstances prevented her from developing the ability she clearly possessed.

My father bought a daily newspaper but never read it, refused promotion several times as a London bus conductor because that would have involved him writing reports, which he was unable to do, and in some instances he got me to write letters for him to laboriously copy, if that was needed.

I only recall having one book of my own, which was stolen by a “friend”, who refused to own up to it.