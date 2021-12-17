The Liberal Democratvictory in North Shropshire was a clear message to this government that the average person is fed up with sleaze, incompetence, U-turns, ludicrous promises and rampant rule-breaking with, let’s be honest, impunity.

However, I fear, neigh am almost assured, that apart from removing our woeful prime minister – they will – that the government will continue with their shameful policies, their disregard for public funds and frankly show even more contempt for the electorate until some sanity is restored to the Conservative Party.

Thursday may not have been the first step towards that goal, but it was a large leap in the right direction.