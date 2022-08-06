Liz Truss’s recipe for improving the economy is reminiscent of the Heath-Barber boom of 1971 to 1974. Coupled with the oil crisis caused by the Yom Kippur war, this short-term dash for growth ended with industrial action, power cuts, the three-day week and inflation peaking at 24 per cent.

The Tories then lost the 1974 elections as the public sided with the trade unions. A national pay policy then followed, with the help of Jack Jones and the TUC. Liz Truss was born in 1975 so she can’t be expected to remember these events, but someone should explain them to her before we all suffer again.

I was a personnel manager in the engineering industry at the time, and they are certainly etched in my memory.