As an outsider, may I suggest a few ideas for how the Tories can rebrand from Monday. The new prime minister has their work cut out, given the market failure of the entire energy sector caused by a decade of underinvestment in gas storage, renewable and nuclear energy, home insulation and solar panelling aggravated by being suckered by a malignant dictator into becoming dependent upon his gas supply prior to his illegal invasion of a sovereign country.

The next PM may only gain office to immediately face a rebellion by her MPs who want to bring back a serial partygoer whose last three months as caretaker prime minister saw him toddle off on not one but two foreign holidays.

Liz Truss’s main plan to deal with what is essentially a maze of supply-side issues driving inflation is to cut taxes for the wealthy – a plan that is essentially aimed at boosting demand and so at best, will drive inflation higher.