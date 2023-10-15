After the kerfuffle surrounding the “Liz Truss event” at the Tory conference I now read she’s instigated her own “Growth Commission” which is purportedly going to challenge conventional economic thinking. While I’m convinced (like countless others) that she’s slipped the leash and gone “rogue”, I fear this ridiculous circus does nothing more than feed the notion that the Tories are disassembling into an amorphous bunch of “special interest” groups who have read the writing on the wall and are girding up their loins in preparation for a leadership fight when in Opposition.

Out here in her constituency many of us remain increasingly baffled by what’s going on inside that lady’s head or indeed what she’s doing for us as our MP.

Clearly she’s behaving as though the almost comedic ineptitude of those 40-plus days last autumn never actually happened. While we’ve all tried to shove unpalatable truths to the back of our minds as an act of self-preservation, Liz seems consummately able to blank it in the face of a room full of acolytes, chortling journalists and onlookers gagging to watch another of her car crash speeches.