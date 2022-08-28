Only a week and a bit to go before the Conservative Party leadership vote is revealed, and not a moment too soon.

During the hustings, Ms Truss has done much to loosen the sutures of the United Kingdom, insulting the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, and upsetting the French with the insensitive and shocking statement that she is uncertain whether France – a Nato ally – is friend or foe.

Let’s hope we can get beyond 5 September without any more diplomatic gaffes. Brexit has brought isolation – the UK doesn’t need its foreign secretary and likely next prime minister throwing more spanners into the works and decreasing further our friendship circle.