Can you imagine Unilever or Vodafone appointing a chair or chief executive who replaced the board with their mates, and then adopted extreme, untested policies against the advice of experts, while refusing to allow auditors access to the accounts?

Then, when the share price crashed as predicted, he or she sacked the finance director, and the replacement took complete control of the company and reversed all the policy changes, but had to take even more draconian measures because of the turmoil created by their predecessor.

But the shareholders left the chair or chief executive in place, even though they had been responsible for the failed policies and were absolutely emasculated by the new finance director. I don’t think so.