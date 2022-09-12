It is with sadness but no surprise that I read of Liz Truss’s decision to “be present” for the new King Charles III on his travels around the UK in the next few days.

There is no protocol or tradition for this and surely she must already be exhausted by a summer of campaigning and running the Foreign Office. She has only been PM for a week, and has a daunting brief to master as fast as possible.

It is hard to imagine she has had much good quality sleep in the last few days, something essential for good quality decision-making. At this time of such huge challenges, not least the cost of living crisis, a war in Europe, a collapsing NHS and the real fear of energy shortages this winter, surely she should be using this hiatus in political activity to hunker down with her team (and even possibly her political opponents), climb that steep learning curve and get some early nights in her own bed in preparation for what is to come in the next few weeks and months!