Some presidents make a constitutional monarchy look desirable

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Sunday 11 September 2022 16:26
<p>If there’s one thing Trump and the American experience has taught us, it’s that presidents and republics are not all they’re cracked up to be </p>

I have been pondering the monarchy over the past 48 hours.  I’ve never been a royalist. I’ve leaned very much towards republicanism.

However, if there’s one thing that Trump and the American experience has taught us over the past few years, it’s that presidents and republics are not all that they’re cracked up to be.

Maybe a benevolent and caring constitutional monarchy, preferably without all the extended trappings paid for out of our taxes, is the better alternative.

