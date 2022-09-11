I have been pondering the monarchy over the past 48 hours. I’ve never been a royalist. I’ve leaned very much towards republicanism.

However, if there’s one thing that Trump and the American experience has taught us over the past few years, it’s that presidents and republics are not all that they’re cracked up to be.

Maybe a benevolent and caring constitutional monarchy, preferably without all the extended trappings paid for out of our taxes, is the better alternative.