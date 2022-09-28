Jump to content

Truss and Kwarteng are showing sheer contempt for the electorate

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:49
Comments
Nobody with any sanity will be voting for them

(REUTERS)

Aren’t Truss and Kwarteng just showing utter contempt for the electorate by not talking to the media or the public? Or are they planning to stay in power – and which politician isn’t – so they must be planning to abolish UK democracy in some way? I can’t think of any other reason for this week’s economic madness, as nobody with any sanity will be voting for them as they do their best to dismantle the economy of the country and everybody’s financial liquidity.

Anna Taylor

Middlesex

