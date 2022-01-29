Liz Truss chartered a private jet at the taxpayers’ expense costing half a million pounds for a trip to Australia. Does Ms Truss think she is presidential material, or is she trying to compete with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Either way, it’s a disgusting kick in the teeth to everyone struggling to pay their bills. That money could have been spent on social care. Shame on you Ms Truss. That’s surely blown your chances of succeeding Boris Johnson?

Helen Rowland

Essex