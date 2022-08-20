Jump to content
If Truss doesn’t u-turn on tax cuts, we’re heading for stagflation

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 20 August 2022 15:11
Liz Truss seems to believe that tax cuts and more “graft” will solve an economic crisis.

Does she believe that if only British workers weren’t paying exorbitant taxes, they’d work harder to produce more good and deliver services, and that this would reduce inflation?

Shame that most of the tax cuts will go to the rich, and most of the goods in short supply are produced abroad – and that “lazy” British workers can’t pay for food and heating even working as hard as they already do.

