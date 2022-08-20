Liz Truss seems to believe that tax cuts and more “graft” will solve an economic crisis.

Does she believe that if only British workers weren’t paying exorbitant taxes, they’d work harder to produce more good and deliver services, and that this would reduce inflation?

Shame that most of the tax cuts will go to the rich, and most of the goods in short supply are produced abroad – and that “lazy” British workers can’t pay for food and heating even working as hard as they already do.