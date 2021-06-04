Firstly, let me state that I have every sympathy with those suffering from long Covid. However, while not at all intending to detract from or belittle their battles, what is increasingly uppermost in my mind is the number of people like myself who have lived with ME/CFS (Chronic fatigue syndrome) for decades, and largely had little or no acknowledgement, support or care.

ME/CFS are all but the same conditions as long Covid, with all symptoms being documented as virtually identical. Yet, over the decades, many of those with ME/CFS have been totally dismissed and treated despicably, not only by the medical profession, but also by their relatives, colleagues and friends.

I was diagnosed with ME following an episode of glandular fever as a 15 year old in 1973. I have lived with this extremely debilitating illness for 48 years, at times virtually bed bound for anything from 8-12 weeks at a time. I have developed numerous other illnesses and conditions over the decades, which are believed to be as a result of the glandular fever and ME.