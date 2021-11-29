I was very disappointed to read the letter from Jonathan Castro, publicly voicing his past refusal to conform to mask regulations and his wish to never see another mask inside a retail establishment again.

Sadly, I have seen this attitude and far more belligerent non-compliance around Covid on social media, in public and across the printed media. None of these statements or actions are in any way helpful in combating the pandemic. The only thing these people are achieving is to prolong the health crisis and cause the further imposition of the very restrictions they are campaigning against.

To avoid any confusion, I am pleased to confirm that Covid-19 is not a hoax. It exists, there have been more than 5 million deaths worldwide, vaccines work, masks work, and social distancing is wise even when not mandatory.