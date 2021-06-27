While acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations against Matt Hancock, what seems to me to be of equal if not greater concern is the support of him, and the statement that the matter was closed, made by the prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Did he really consider that it would be right for Mr Hancock to continue in his ministerial role? Mr Johnson’s attitude says much about current standards of behaviour in public life, and should be a great cause for concern about the maintenance of proper standards (for whose maintenance he is supposedly responsible) in future.

John Lewis