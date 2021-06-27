I find Boris Johnson’s support for Matt Hancock deeply troubling

Sunday 27 June 2021 15:11
<p>Matt Hancock, left, and Boris Johnson on the campaign trail in November 2019</p>

(Getty Images)

While acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations against Matt Hancock, what seems to me to be of equal if not greater concern is the support of him, and the statement that the matter was closed, made by the prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Did he really consider that it would be right for Mr Hancock to continue in his ministerial role? Mr Johnson’s attitude says much about current standards of behaviour in public life, and should be a great cause for concern about the maintenance of proper standards (for whose maintenance he is supposedly responsible) in future.

John Lewis

