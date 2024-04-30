Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sunak’s answer seems to lie in blaming mental health patients

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 30 April 2024 17:20 BST
Comments
Is this really the direction this country should be considering at a time when cases of poor mental health are at an unprecedented level?
There was once a dark time in the history of our country when people who had survived a suicide attempt were put in prison. But now we live in more enlightened times. Or do we?

Maybe we can put this down to the heat being generated by a forthcoming general election, or is there really an appetite to blame depression on the depressed, anxiety on the anxious and even suicide on the suicidal?

If what we read around “sicknote culture” is true, it would appear that discussions around welfare reform are focusing largely on reducing benefits to sufferers, rather than building up what many who work in the mental health services regard as a woefully underresourced sector.

