With less than two weeks to the spending review and the latest NHS data showing a record number of people seeking mental health treatment, it is time our leaders put sufficient investment behind their warm words about mental health.

A £500m injection last winter was welcome as the pandemic peaked and the nation’s mental health further plummeted, but the key metrics show people are still reeling from what has been one of the most difficult periods in recent history, with young people and those severely affected by mental illness struggling most.

Yet there is no commitment from government to increase the NHS mental health funding secured pre-pandemic. The need is greatest for overstretched services for under 18s. Funding a network of early support hubs for young people’s mental health is also vital. And with ever increasing numbers of people reaching mental health crisis, the government must put money into its plans to reform the Mental Health Act, to make them a reality.