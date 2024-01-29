I read with interest The Independent’s exclusive detailing the abuse and poor care that people with mental health problems have received from NHS Trusts. While I don’t wish to diminish in any way the scandal of sexual abuse in NHS Trusts experienced by patients, it is sadly not the only example of inequity between mental and physical health care.

Those with a severe mental illness die prematurely most commonly from physical health conditions such as “obesity, asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and liver disease” – a quote from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities. The same paper goes on to state that the rate of premature mortality for those with mental health issues had increased from a rate three times greater than the general population in 2015 – 2017, to five times greater in the years 2018 – 2020.

At a time when mortality from physical health long-term conditions is falling, it is unacceptable that the mortality rate amongst those with severe mental illness is increasing. Not only are they at risk of sexual abuse, but they are also at risk of poor physical health care. This, too, is a national scandal that needs investigating further.