We are writing to express our concern about the ways in which mental health services have deteriorated over the past decade. Writing in our personal capacity, as senior members of the psychiatric profession who have held national representative roles, we believe that time has come to look at and deliver mental health services in a different way and involving both prevention as well as treatment.

An increased focus on public mental health, with the delivery of mental health care in a joined-up manner across health, education, employment, housing, justice and adequately funded social care is a different way forward.

We commend Labour’s approach and emphasis on prevention of mental illness by addressing the social determinants of mental health, such as poverty, housing, education and employment. However, these are likely to be strongly influenced by geopolitical factors as the pandemic, ongoing conflicts and various disasters have shown. Labour’s pledge to implement a cross-governmental plan to tackle the root causes of mental health issues is essential for creating a society where everyone can lead happy and healthy lives.