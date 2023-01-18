In the wake of David Carrick’s conviction, found guilty of multiple rapes and violence against women during his 25-year career as a Metropolitan Police officer, the force has admitted it’s in the process of investigating 1,000 claims of sexual and domestic abuse involving 800 of its officers.

Despite this, Rishi Sunak’s government still wants to give the police even more powers to decide what the public can protest about, who can be at protests, and exactly how they can protest.

The police should not be given more powers to enforce this government’s political agenda. It’s time to disband the irredeemably corrupt Metropolitan Police force.