Can Michelle Obama save America?

There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden must quickly withdraw from the presidential race. If he refuses to do so, defeat is assured. Suggestions to replace him with his vice-president, Kamala Harris, also seem to be misguided – she is hardly popular.

The ideal candidate to replace Biden is the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. In their 2020 podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, she and her husband suggested that one day she will be a candidate for the highest office in the country. It’s now or never.

We must tell her that defeating Donald Trump is a national emergency. He is considered by many to be the worst president in the history of the United States, and cannot be allowed to repeat the indignities he foisted upon it. If she gave her approval, there is no doubt that the Democrats’ chances of beating him would be improved, considering her experience in politics and the significant amount of sympathy she enjoys among Americans – that includes those of Republican persuasion.

If Michelle Obama refuses the offer, Democrats must find another candidate who piques the interest of voters. This rare gem will not be easy to find, but we must replace Biden. If the honest man really believes that it is necessary to prevent Trump from regaining power at all costs, he will agree to give up his apron to put all the chances on the side of the Democratic Party.

Sylvio Le Blanc

Address supplied

The question of proportional representation

In his recent article, Sean O’Grady has set out, with his customary precision, a comprehensive analysis of proportional representation. The one additional point I would raise specific to the 2024 election result is that while the Greens and Reform have undeniably been disadvantaged by the current system, the Lib Dems haven’t unfairly benefitted from the first past the post despite their best ever results.

They got 12 per cent of the vote, which under pure PR would translate into 79 seats. The 71 they now hold probably closest reflects the intention of the electorate of any of the parties that hold seats.

Paul Kelly

Chesham

A bridge too Farage

With Jeremy Hunt declaring a lack of interest in being Tory leader, it is highly likely that the job will go to either Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, or possibly Priti Patel.

The most worrying part of this contest is that all three do not grasp the rule that you cannot out-Farage Nigel Farage. If they think that even a partial realignment will benefit anyone other than the Reform UK leader, then they are heading for utter irrelevance.

I can also see some of the remaining sensible Conservative MPs defecting to the Lib Dems if things go seriously wonky. They only have a cushion of 49 seats to play with if they wish to remain the official opposition.

Robert Boston

Kent

A simple yes or no

Keir Starmer says he wants to restore trust in British politics. A vital initial step would be to instruct ministers, when asked a question, to first say “yes” or “no” – even a “maybe” would suffice. Anything to cut through the obfuscation that has become so exasperating and such a turnoff.

Ian Reid

Address supplied

A human rights approach to the challenges of the UK?

The British people have cast their vote, and they want change. More than that, as our new prime minister Keir Starmer has elegantly put it: the people seek a rediscovery of who we are.

As a hotbed of scientific discovery and innovation, and a powerhouse of economic prosperity, the UK has always been a magnet for newcomers, refugees and asylum seekers. It has always displayed a remarkable ability to navigate through treacherous waters and re-emerge triumphant.

The time has come for a human rights approach to the challenges this country faces.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London