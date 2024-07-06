Joe Biden refuses to step down and insists he’ll win against Trump in ‘2020 election’

Joe Biden has refused to step down and vowed to beat Trump "in the 2020 election" in his latest blunder.

The US president is under pressure to drop out of the race over concerns about his health, however, he insists he's just "exhausted" and has a "bad cold".

"I'll beat Donald Trump. I'll beat him again in 2020!", Biden told supporters at a rally, sparking confusion that he'd got the year wrong.

Seemingly realising he'd slipped up, he added: "And by the way, I'll do it again in 2024."