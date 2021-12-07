The Queen has apparently banned Monopoly at Christmas as it causes “too many arguments” and even becomes “vicious”.

Well, it does look rather as if the royal family is in some ways the same as every other family, after all. So, this year, will they have children unhappy with the number and quality of presents? Will they have someone who talks too much? Will they have the annoying uncle who says the wrong things? Will they all fall asleep at 3pm after too much food and wine?

Banning Monopoly will certainly help, as would banning Twister, Battleships, especially if they use real ones from their fleet, truth or dare, and even pin the tail on the royal butler.