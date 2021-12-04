I’m disgusted with people living in the London bubble. Some households have been without power since Storm Arwen hit on 26 November, but it’s just up north, so no one cares.

Think about that for a moment. No power in dark, wet and cold weather. No hot food, no hot water, no light, no phone charging, no internet and no laundry. Some of the areas affected are deprived but we hear nothing about the plight of the poor and vulnerable people without power.

If a London borough had been without power for eight days with no help from the government, it would be headline news. Journalists should be all over this, harassing ministers about it, relentlessly pursuing Northern Powergrid about their failings and lack of action.