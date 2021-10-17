Something obviously has to be done to protect MPs (or anyone, for that matter) from abuse on social media, but to ban anonymity (”Piti Patel considers social media anonymity ban to stop ‘relentless’ MP abuse”) is a direct assault on freedom of expression.

A better idea would be to require social media account holders to pay a nominal fee, as little as £1, for the privilege of posting online, paid from a UK bank account. They would then be traceable and therefore prosecutable if breaking the law, even if posting under a pseudonym.

Posting anonymously for good reason, such as fear of political or economic retribution or of social ostracisation, would not be jeopardised. Accounts to read content would remain free.