Boris Johnson is absolutely right to demand that MPs who break the rules are punished.

However, if you are always moving the goalposts, as was clear in the case of Owen Paterson, it’s going to be very hard to punish anyway. Which is exactly why we need people in parliament working full time for their constituents. If MPs can’t get on the ministerial gravy train and want to earn more money then they can always get another job and give somebody else a chance.

Geoffrey Brooking