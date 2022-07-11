It may be somewhat heartening to read that Nadhim Zahawi has stated he will gladly open to scrutiny his tax affairs, although not necessarily all his financial affairs, were he to become prime minister.

However, it does seem perverse that whilst being chancellor of the Exchequer, he doesn’t appear to feel a similar obligation.

I would suggest that it is imperative that all those holding government positions (especially cabinet ministers) have all their earnings, holdings and their tax payments open for public perusal.