Perhaps Nadine Dorries, not Channel 4, needs relocating to the private sector
Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, claims public ownership is holding back Channel 4. This could equally be said of her.
If she wasn’t in the public sector, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport would be free to make more sensible decisions that really would help UK creative industries to “flourish and thrive long into the future”.
Roger Hinds
