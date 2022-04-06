Perhaps Nadine Dorries, not Channel 4, needs relocating to the private sector

Wednesday 06 April 2022 14:29
<p>Only on Boris Island would we have the execrable appointment of Nadine Dorries as culture minister</p>

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, claims public ownership is holding back Channel 4. This could equally be said of her.

If she wasn’t in the public sector, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport would be free to make more sensible decisions that really would help UK creative industries to “flourish and thrive long into the future”.

Roger Hinds

