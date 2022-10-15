I agree with Nadine Dorries is a phrase I never thought I’d write. But I agree with Ms Dorries’s leaked WhatsApp messages that said replacing Liz Truss without a general election is “the most undemocratic process imaginable” and, if done, the Tories might as well “embrace dictatorship”.

Truss just sacked her chancellor and close ally, which, as Tom Peck rightly points out, confirms that she has got everything hopelessly wrong. The response increasingly seems to be another sacking of another prime minister by their own party – that’s instead of by the whole British electorate along with, if we so choose, the Tories that appointed such a rubbish PM in the first place.

I’m all for Truss going. But please, oh pretty please, can we just have a general election now? Please?