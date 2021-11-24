Surely the law of conservation of momentum is a well-established scientific “law” that most A-level students could employ. Why do Nasa need to crash a vehicle into the Dimorphos asteroid to find out the effect on its trajectory?

The impact will potentially result in either changing the path of the asteroid and/or a change in the spin of the object. This will depend on the shape and existing rotation of the asteroid. Since asteroids do not have a uniform shape what will be learned?

EDT Hodges