Having had to navigate my own way in a career as a solicitor where there were many “nepo babies”, I read the article about Jamie Lee Curtis with a lot of interest.There are many NBs like her: talented in their own right, but there are many more in all areas of work, who simply wouldn’t be there if it were not for their connections.

In the arts world it is annoying when you see a run of the mill person in a role and suspect the only reason they broke through was because of family ties. But in other areas of work, it can be more that just an annoyance as grievously untalented people start to impact on our lives.

I am sure many readers have often wondered what our political world would look like if seriously talented people were brought to the fore based on merit, rather than who they know. A pipe dream I know – but at Christmas one is allowed some hope…