Neurodivergence is not a personality trait that needs ‘curing’

Having read Ryan Coogan’s article on the popular online personality test that claims to assess common sense, but which may in fact be evaluating traits of neurodiversity, I completed it myself… and was somewhat nonplussed to learn that I had scored a mere 20 out of one hundred (“I took this new viral personality test – and realised something shocking about myself”, Wednesday 2 October).

It would seem I have some markers of neurodivergence. I’ve never been assessed, and I don’t intend to be.

To my mind, there is far too much insistence on classifying folk these days, when really we ought to simply be more accepting that everybody is different in their own way.

Treating each and every personality trait like a fault that needs to be cured strikes me as being a path that only leads to bland conformity – reducing our identities, our very sense of who we are.

We may have a great deal in common, but it’s our differences and flaws that make us human, that bring novelty and beauty to the world.

Julian Self

Milton Keynes

Jaw, jaw is better than war, war

Our government continues to support Israel politically and by sending arms (“UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack as Starmer backs Israel”, Wednesday 2 October). I don’t believe that the majority of the UK population feels the same way.

In being complicit, our government doesn’t seem to care that thousands of Palestinians are killed and injured in the current conflict. Will they change their mind if UK nationals become victims? Imagine a scenario whereby arms made in the UK kill our own citizens. What will they say then?

The only answer to the conflict lies in dialogue. For humanity’s sake, a ceasefire is essential.

Simon Watson

Worcestershire

Could Israel save Ukraine?

On Tuesday, some 200 missiles were launched by Iran at Israel, the majority of which were intercepted. Russia warned the next day of an “alarming” spiral, and China called for restraint.

We know that Iran sells weapons to Russia, currently at war with Ukraine, including missiles and drones. Does the Russian president Vladimir Putin fear losing one of his main suppliers if the situation worsens between Tehran and Tel Aviv? (“The US accuses Iran of sending Russia short-range ballistic missiles to use in Ukraine”, Tuesday 10 September).

Iran also supplies arms to Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. If a war were to break out in the region, in my opinion, it would allow Ukraine to breathe a little, making Israel one of its objective allies.

By weakening the new “axis of evil”, Israel is thereby strengthening Ukraine and democracy.

Sylvio Le Blanc

Montreal

We must do more than wish Putin’s war will end

The West speaks out of both sides of its mouth in its support for Ukraine, and stagnation of this long war is the inevitable consequence (“Putin’s forces launch major drone attack as they claim key hill town of Vuhledar” Thursday 3 September).

Against all odds, Ukraine has performed beyond the world’s expectations in resisting the relentless assaults of its much more powerful neighbour – but cannot win without more help. “We’ll support you for as long as it takes”, is the increasingly unconvincing refrain.

An observer may be forgiven for thinking that the West is playing a cynical waiting game – providing barely enough support for Ukraine to hold the line, and resisting desperate pleas to target military assets deep inside Russia, all the while cowed by the fear of escalation and secretly hoping the war may somehow end through fatigue or attrition of will.

The West has no evident strategy. When Ukraine produced its own last week, it received a lukewarm reception.

Our political leaders love to remind us that Ukraine is fighting for our freedoms and values too, but not that we must contribute significantly more in recognition of their sacrifice. The West supports Ukraine, but is callously offset in its approach.

David Platts

Newark