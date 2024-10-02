Israel is at war against the “evil axis of Iran”, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he sent his condolences to soldiers killed in Lebanon.

Mr Netanyahu offered condolences to the families of soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon on Wednesday (2 October).

The deaths were announced a day after Israel said it had launched a ground incursion across its northern border and on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

The seven soldiers were killed in two separate incidents, the military said.

In his condolences message, Netanyahu also accused Tehran of trying to "wipe out" Israel and said the country was at war "against the evil axis of Iran."