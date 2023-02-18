The NHS may soon recommend that many of us who call 999 could instead be treated by a local pharmacist. There are some basic flaws in this approach.

Pharmacists are highly trained in a very specific skill, and are an excellent resource complimenting other clinical specialities. But they cannot, and never will, take the place of doctors, and should not be put in the position of making a diagnosis without the consultation of other healthcare professionals. It is just not fair to burden them with this extra responsibility that they probably haven’t been trained for.

Also, maybe more critically in the short term, where are all these extra pharmacists going to come from? Our local pharmacies are already stretched beyond breaking point, and regularly close their doors so they can “catch up on their backlog of prescriptions”.