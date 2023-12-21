Jump to content

Your view

Doctors deserve better than a health secretary who undermines them

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 21 December 2023 19:09
Comments
'Staff in every part of the NHS are nothing short of awesome and deserve better'

‘Staff in every part of the NHS are nothing short of awesome and deserve better’

(Reuters)

What an insult for Lincolnshire MP and health secretary Victoria Atkins to refer to protesting doctors as “in training”.

These doctors are the lifeblood of our beloved NHS. These doctors are working tirelessly, saving lives all the time.

I write this letter from my own hospital bed where I am being treated for COPD. These doctors saved my life last Friday after toxic gases built up in my blood and I had to go on to a ventilator.

Comments

