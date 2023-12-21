What an insult for Lincolnshire MP and health secretary Victoria Atkins to refer to protesting doctors as “in training”.

These doctors are the lifeblood of our beloved NHS. These doctors are working tirelessly, saving lives all the time.

I write this letter from my own hospital bed where I am being treated for COPD. These doctors saved my life last Friday after toxic gases built up in my blood and I had to go on to a ventilator.