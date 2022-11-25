Jump to content

SNP leaders seem incapable of understanding the architecture of devolution

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 25 November 2022 16:36
<p>The Holyrood system was created by Westminster</p>

The Holyrood system was created by Westminster

(PA)

Nicola Sturgeon’s official spokesman, who undoubtedly articulates what Ms Sturgeon thinks, lashes out intemperately at “unionist politicians” who are “trying to pretend that they won an election they lost”. And that, he said, made them “like Donald Trump”.

The only people besieging town centres – as Trump supporters did in January 2021 – as a result of the Supreme Court’s judgment were the usual motley crew of saltire-waving separatists. As it happened, there were only a few hundred of them, which gives a clue as to the popular outrage caused by the Supreme Court: i.e very little.

As for the “election they lost”, SNP leaders seem to be incapable of understanding the architecture of devolution. The fundamental point is that the Holyrood system was created by Westminster and is in a subaltern role to it. That is, Holyrood’s authority lies in the areas that are devolved to it, and they do not include the constitution.

