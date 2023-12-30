Jump to content

Nigel Farage is right about one thing

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 30 December 2023 13:24
<p>I find myself in total agreement with him over his criticism of James Cleverly</p>

I find myself in total agreement with him over his criticism of James Cleverly

(PA Wire)

Since day one of his political career, I have repudiated all that Nigel Farage stands for. I cannot immediately recall agreeing with a single thing he has said in the past.

However, I find myself in total agreement with him over his criticism of James Cleverly.

How can a senior government minister attempt to claim credit for wild and windy weather? We are roughly 70km from the coast, and over the Christmas period it was windy enough here to make the great outdoors uncomfortable, let alone trying to sail a dinghy on the Channel! Coming quickly after his recent distasteful “joke”, I feel it may be time for a new home secretary!

