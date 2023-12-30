Since day one of his political career, I have repudiated all that Nigel Farage stands for. I cannot immediately recall agreeing with a single thing he has said in the past.

However, I find myself in total agreement with him over his criticism of James Cleverly.

How can a senior government minister attempt to claim credit for wild and windy weather? We are roughly 70km from the coast, and over the Christmas period it was windy enough here to make the great outdoors uncomfortable, let alone trying to sail a dinghy on the Channel! Coming quickly after his recent distasteful “joke”, I feel it may be time for a new home secretary!